Food industry forum "PRODEXPO" starts in Minsk
The main forum of the food industry starts today in Minsk. The international specialized wholesale exhibition-fair "PRODEXPO" will bring together the best Belarusian and foreign manufacturers. The forum expands the horizons of cooperation. This year the participants were joined by companies from Greece, Armenia, Latvia, Moldova and Uzbekistan. The program includes seminars and conferences, as well as tasting competitions, including the title of the best confectioners.
