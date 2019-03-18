Large-scale exhibition Made in Belarus to open in Tbilisi

The best brands of Belarus will be presented in Georgia. A large-scale exhibition Made in Belarus will open in Tbilisi. Fifty companies will take part in it. Some of them are already working on the Georgian market, others plan to find reliable business partners. Until the end of the week, everyone will be able to get acquainted with several hundreds of Belarusian brands - fr om engineering to food. Also within the framework of the exhibition, a number of business events will be held wh ere the ways of expanding economic cooperation between the two countries will be discussed.