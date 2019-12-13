3.42 RUB
Wildberries signs major deal with Great Stone
One of the examples of profitable cooperation. The Great Stone industrial park and Wildberries have concluded a deal of sale and purchase of land plot in private ownership. The agreement was concluded the day before at the Belarusian Investment Forum in Moscow. The project in the field of complex logistics implies the creation of a distribution center Wildberries with the use of modern technological equipment.
The total area of the site, which was acquired by the marketplace, is more than 27 hectares. The center will be the largest logistics facility in modern Belarus. It is planned to create about 5-6 thousand jobs. Thus, Wildberries is as one of the largest digital platforms of the EAE, becomes part of the industrial park. Thanks to this, this company will get advantages and opportunities to develop its business in Belarus.
