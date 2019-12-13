PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Readiness of BelNPP Unit is 96%

"The readiness of BelNPP power unit is 96%!" This was stated by the Power Minister Viktor Karankevich. A final board meeting was held today at the ministry. This yea, the second power unit is planned to be put into commercial operation. As part of the physical startup program, the fresh nuclear fuel was loaded into the reactor core last December. The assembly of the reactor unit has also been completed. Its hydro-tests confirmed the compliance of the systems and equipment with the design characteristics."

The first BelNPP power unit will be shut down by the end of April for scheduled preventive maintenance. It will last about 80 days. Both Belarusian and Russian organizations will take part in the technological work.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All