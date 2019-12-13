Readiness of BelNPP Unit is 96%

"The readiness of BelNPP power unit is 96%!" This was stated by the Power Minister Viktor Karankevich. A final board meeting was held today at the ministry. This yea, the second power unit is planned to be put into commercial operation. As part of the physical startup program, the fresh nuclear fuel was loaded into the reactor core last December. The assembly of the reactor unit has also been completed. Its hydro-tests confirmed the compliance of the systems and equipment with the design characteristics."