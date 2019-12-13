Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus: Volume of potash transportation growing

There are prospects for the transport industry of Belarus, despite the sanctions and the disruption of the usual supply chains, said Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak after a meeting.



Anatoly Sivak, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:



The factors, complicating the work of the transport industry, appeared when the pandemic began in 2020, and it lasted for quite a long period. At that time, it was very important, and it was a requirement of the head of state, to keep the teams of transportation companies. Such specialists as pilots, flight attendants, or even train conductors would simply not be found later on, because this involves a long process of training and education, and is related to safety issues.



According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the President paid special attention to the prices of transport services for the population. They should be affordable. And companies are focused on cost reduction. As far as the main export item, the potash fertilizers, is concerned, Anatoly Sivak states: the volume of potash transportation is growing, and the Belarusian Railways is focused on satisfying the demand. Here the Russian port infrastructure is involved.



