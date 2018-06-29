Vladimir Semashko: Belarus has the most efficient power industry in the CIS

Belarus has the most efficient power industry in the CIS. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko. Our country consumes the least electricity in the post-Soviet space, and such a balance after the commissioning of the Belarusian Power Plant will allow to sell a surplus on the Eurasian market without barriers. Moreover, Western countries are also interested in the resource of the nuclear power plant. Negotiations are underway, but who will buy our electricity, is a trade secret.

"The station will work, and we will have the cost of electricity lower than in the Russian Federation. If you take the post-Soviet space, we have the most efficient electricity. We have the lowest fuel consumption. When creating the market, our energy will flow back: not from East to West to Belarus, but most likely, from Belarus it will go there, because with the introduction of the station, our geoposition will increase."