Belarusian-Russian cooperation discussed at meeting in Moscow

Belarusian-Russian cooperation was discussed at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State in Moscow. As noted by Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov, our trade relations with Russia are on the rise. Last year, trade turnover increased by 20% and amounted to more than $ 30 billion.

