Construction of Belarusian nuclear power plant, hydrocarbon supplies and modernization of oil refineries discussed at presidential meeting today

The construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant, hydrocarbon supplies and modernization of oil refineries - this is the range of issues discussed by the President today. The energy sector development strategy has been defined. All efforts are aimed at ensuring our own energy independence and security. This meeting is an interim analysis of the work. Final evaluations will be made at the end of the year. The President was informed about the current situation in the energy and petrochemical industries. The sectors of our economy are strategic - they form the country's GDP. This year has not been an easy one. The power industry felt it too. But in any case it is important to ensure the sustainable operation of the enterprises.



President: The state has invested a lot in modernization of the energy sector.



The investments have made it possible to significantly modernize the Belarusian energy system in recent years. The nuclear power plant is almost ready. Nuclear fuel has already been loaded into Unit 1 reactor. This is a step towards the launch of our nuclear plant. The first power here will be received in the 4th quarter.



Another important stage is ahead - the nuclear power plant is to be included in the country's energy system and the first unit is to be commissioned at full capacity, the head of state noted. Alexander Lukashenko said he intended to visit the BelNPP and take part in its launch.



Incentives to increase power consumption



The NPP will close more than a third of the country's domestic demand for electricity. It will replace billions of cubic meters of gas, which will seriously reduce greenhouse gas emissions. There'll be more electricity. This is also a new stimulus for the development of different fields - from industry to science. And that's why we took up the production of electric transport so actively. A system of incentive tariffs is being developed.



Modernization of Belarusian refineries



As for the Belarusian oil industry, last year and early 2020 were not easy. There was everything from dirty oil damage to tax maneuver in Russia. As a result, the price of Russian oil for Belarus has approached the world one. We had to look for new transit corridors and expand the pool of hydrocarbon suppliers. Raw materials were purchased from Norway, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia. For the first time in history, the Belarusian plants have taken up the refining of American oil.



The first step towards great modernization was made back in the 2000s. That's when they built the catalytic cracking plant. Now, Belarus has concentrated its efforts on the largest investment project of the industry – the construction of a complex for hydrocracking of heavy oil residues. It will be the largest one in Eastern Europe.



Today, there are two modern plants in Belarus. The first stage of modernization in 2015 allowed to receive products of Euro-5 class. Naftan, a cluster of new technologies, will soon be producing the petroleum coke. And this means new niches in the market.



This year, the Belarusian refineries are planning to process at least 16.5 tons of oil. The uninterrupted operation depends on oil supply.



Topical issues of energy and petrochemistry



There is a strategy of the Belarusian petrochemistry development for the next 10 years. It envisages the construction of a new nitrogen fertilizer production facility. The President calls to work without intermediaries, the unnecessary links in the energy chain are useless.



The decisions of recent years were aimed at modernizing and strengthening the energy sector in every possible way. This is an area on which our independence and our security depend.



