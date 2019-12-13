3.42 RUB
GDP of Belarus to grow by more than 4%
The government today considered the forecast for next year, taking into account all internal and external factors. It is expected that the GDP will increase by more than 4%.
This means that our economy will grow above the global rate. This was announced today at a meeting of the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. The main focus is on production, exports, we count on new markets, as well as investments. It is planned to implement more than 600 investment projects, including 134 regional, 70 import-substituting and 27 integration projects. The realization of the planned indicators of the target scenario will make it possible to ensure the growth of real monetary incomes of the population not less than 4%. And the rate inflation will be kept at the level of 5%.
The social orientation of the budget will be preserved.
Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:
The expenses of financing the social sphere will increase by almost 14.7% of the current year's markup including Br1.7 billion spending on education and Br1.5 billion on health care. The labor costs in the public sector will be increased by 14.7% and will amount to Br20.2 billion.
There are plans to build 4.5 million square meters of housing next year, including an increase in rental housing by 600 thousand square meters.
