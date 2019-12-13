GDP of Belarus to grow by more than 4%

This means that our economy will grow above the global rate. This was announced today at a meeting of the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. The main focus is on production, exports, we count on new markets, as well as investments. It is planned to implement more than 600 investment projects, including 134 regional, 70 import-substituting and 27 integration projects. The realization of the planned indicators of the target scenario will make it possible to ensure the growth of real monetary incomes of the population not less than 4%. And the rate inflation will be kept at the level of 5%.