Enterprise for production of high-tech payment terminals to be launched in Belarus by end of year

Today, the 42nd resident enterprise has been registered in the Chinese-Belarusian Industrial Park Great Stone. The company Wiseasy International Bel is the leader in the field of Internet payments in the world. This system is already used in more than 60 countries. A production center, as well as a research and technical support center will be established in Belarus. At the first stage, the volume of investments will be more than 2 million dollars.

This year, the Great Stone Park plans to welcome 20 new residents. By the end of the year, their number will exceed 6 dozen companies. The total investment will be more than a billion dollars by 2020.

