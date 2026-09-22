The New Development Bank of BRICS

At a recent SCO summit, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko endorsed the idea of creating a development bank for the organization. A comparable institution already operates within BRICS and is headed by former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.

On 12 September 2026, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov met with Rousseff. The two sides discussed the possible accession of Minsk to the BRICS New Development Bank. In an “Actual Interview,” Irina Novikova, head of the Department of Management, Business Technologies and Sustainable Development at the Belarusian State Technological University, examined why Belarus would join the institution and what practical benefits it could bring.

Belarus’s banking system is minuscule compared with the monetary systems of Europe, the United States or China. The country therefore needs to seek external borrowing to finance investment and economic development. “Accession to BRICS — we are currently a partner country — would allow us to borrow substantial sums for major projects,” Novikova noted. Belarus has resources for smaller initiatives, but a project on the scale of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant requires far larger financing. The plant itself was built with an $8 billion loan (the original estimate was $10 billion).

“If such a sum were taken from the Belarusian banking system, it would collapse at once,” she said. “The president has repeatedly asked to be shown projects that would justify borrowing. As a rule, projects exist, but they are modest in scale. Those matter in the regions under the ‘One District — One Project’ program. That program, however, addresses a different task — local employment. Belarus needs projects of the caliber of BNBK or the nuclear power plant.”

A quantum economy is emerging worldwide and should not be confused with the digital economy. Data centers are proliferating, yet they require both specialized facilities and large amounts of energy — both of which demand significant capital. That, Novikova argued, is why Belarus is turning to organizations such as the SCO and BRICS. “First, we thereby promote our economy. Second, we gain the opportunity to attract investment from Indian, Chinese and Brazilian businesses.”