Y. Chebotar: Economy overcomes pandemic recession and starts growing

There was a big talk in the government this week about the economy. They calculated how all sectors had performed at the start of the year.

So, GDP grew by 2.5% over four months compared to the same period last year. The industry increased actively, it is the leader with plus 11%. The foreign trade balance is positive - nearly 830 million dollars. This is a record high in the last 10 years. The real sector reports a profit of 3 billion 300 million rubles, instead of a loss of 5 billion for the quarter.

All social objectives have been achieved, says the government. The real incomes of the Belarusians are increasing and are nearly 3% up in the quarter. State employees already receive more than 80% of the average salary in the country. Unemployment is not higher than 4% according to calculations of the International Labor Organization.