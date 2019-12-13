3.39 RUB
Y. Chebotar: Economy overcomes pandemic recession and starts growing
There was a big talk in the government this week about the economy. They calculated how all sectors had performed at the start of the year.
So, GDP grew by 2.5% over four months compared to the same period last year. The industry increased actively, it is the leader with plus 11%. The foreign trade balance is positive - nearly 830 million dollars. This is a record high in the last 10 years. The real sector reports a profit of 3 billion 300 million rubles, instead of a loss of 5 billion for the quarter.
All social objectives have been achieved, says the government. The real incomes of the Belarusians are increasing and are nearly 3% up in the quarter. State employees already receive more than 80% of the average salary in the country. Unemployment is not higher than 4% according to calculations of the International Labor Organization.
The Ministry of Economy is optimistic about the results of the first half of the year. The regulator is confident that the economy has overcome the pandemic recession and entered the growth trajectory, said First Deputy Minister Yury Chebotar.
