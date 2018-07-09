3.43 RUB
More than 650 business entities start their business over first six months of 2018
As of the first six months of 2018, more than 650 business entities have started their business on the basis of Decree No. 345 on the development of trade, catering and consumer services. Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade Vladimir Koltovich remarked in an interview that they expected such a result.
The largest number of entrepreneurs and legal entities are registered in Grodno and Vitebsk regions. There, the largest areas are given to the local authorities under preferential territories. Also, the Ministry is ready to work on individual solutions to the problem of shortage of stores in villages and small cities.
Proposals from the working group will be made at the final meeting of the department in late July. The main objective is to create additional conditions for business without subsidizing.
