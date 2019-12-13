Meeting of the Eurasian Economic Council to be held today in online format

Today, a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in an online format. The agenda is extensive: the heads of state of the EAEU will have to discuss a dozen and a half issues: in particular, it is planned to consider the guidelines of macroeconomic policy for the next two years, approaches to the formation of gas prices and tariffs in the common market of the union. They will also discuss issues of development of trade and economic cooperation with major partners of the five countries in the medium term.



Also, the Heads of State will be presented with information on the results of the work to remove barriers in the internal market of the Union.

