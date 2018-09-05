Plants for production of amino acids to be built in Pukhovichi district

Minsk region has started implementation of one of the largest projects in Belarus in the agro-industrial complex. Plants to produce amino acids, as well as feed and feed additives will be built in Pukhovichi district. The total amount of investments is more than 700 million dollars, most of which will be allocated by China. Thus, the largest granary in the country will be built here. Its volume is almost half a million tons. It is planned to export more than half of the output, which will be produced at the plant's facilities.