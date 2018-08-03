Harvesting campaign 2018 past its midpoint in Belarus

The harvesting campaign in Belarus is past its midpoint. As of today, the total grain yield is 3,650,000 tons. Minsk Region is the leader of the campaign with 778,000 tons of grain. In terms of the pace, Brest Region is the first. About 20% of areas are yet to be harvested there. Grodno farmers have produced 680,000 tons of bread. Gomel and Vitebsk regions are neck-and-neck. The average yield in the country is 28.4 centners per hectare.