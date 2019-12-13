Belarus' gold reserves amount to $8.127 billion as of January 1

National Bank of Belarus summarized the state of the country's international reserve assets - they amounted to $8.127 billion in equivalent as of January 1, 2024.

After the November growth of 1.3%, a decline of 1.5% was recorded in December. At the same time, gold reserves remain at a high level, exceeding the threshold value by 2 billion dollars.

The government set the task to keep the level of reserve assets at least $6 billion at the beginning of the year. For the current year, the benchmark for gold and foreign exchange reserves is set within the same limits.