Belarus' gold reserves amount to $8.127 billion as of January 1
National Bank of Belarus summarized the state of the country's international reserve assets - they amounted to $8.127 billion in equivalent as of January 1, 2024.
After the November growth of 1.3%, a decline of 1.5% was recorded in December. At the same time, gold reserves remain at a high level, exceeding the threshold value by 2 billion dollars.
The government set the task to keep the level of reserve assets at least $6 billion at the beginning of the year. For the current year, the benchmark for gold and foreign exchange reserves is set within the same limits.
The largest share in the structure of gold and foreign exchange reserves is occupied by assets in foreign currency (over 3 billion dollars) and monetary gold (its volume is about 3.5 billion dollars).
