Agriculture is constantly under Alexander Lukashenko's control. Expert Alexey Belyaev spoke about the Grodno region's economic recovery plan.

Alexey Belyaev, PhD in History and political scientist:

"We know that agriculture is always under the President's control. Currently, in particular, the issue of the oil and fat industry in the Grodno region has arisen. Interestingly, this industry currently accounts for 5% of our total exports: $500 million in oil and related products. Let me remind you that our total exports of all food products are approximately $10 billion, so 5% is a significant share. And we are talking about the possibility of increasing these exports. And, of course, this is positive news. The President also drew attention to a seemingly minor detail: rapeseed processing leaves behind rapeseed meal, which is currently used as an export commodity, but we can process it ourselves and use it as an animal feed additive."