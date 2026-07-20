Indonesia Reinstates Visa-Free Travel for Tourists from Belarus

Indonesia has reinstated visa-free travel for Belarusians. The new rules took effect in July.

Previously, Belarusian travelers had to apply for an e-visa or receive one at the airport upon arrival.

In early July, during Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's official visit to Indonesia, the two sides signed contracts worth tens of millions of dollars, agreed to launch a direct flight, and reinstate visa-free travel for Belarusians.