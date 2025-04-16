Scientists from Cambridge Discover Signs of Life in Atmosphere of Exoplanet K2-18b

A team of astronomers from the University of Cambridge has reported the discovery of one of the most promising signs of potential extraterrestrial life. This information comes from BELSAT, citing material from the BBC.

The group of scientists studying the atmosphere of the planet K2-18b found traces of molecules that on Earth are produced solely by simple organisms. Their research has been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

K2-18b is two and a half times larger than Earth and is situated 124 light-years away from us.

This marks the second and most promising instance wherein NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has detected chemical compounds associated with life in the atmosphere of a distant planet. However, both the team and independent astronomers emphasize that additional data is required to confirm these findings.

Lead researcher Professor Nikku Madhusudhan expressed his hope to obtain conclusive evidence soon. "I can realistically say that we may be able to confirm this within one to two years," he stated.

The Cambridge group discovered what appears to be a chemical signature of at least one of two molecules (dimethyl sulfide and dimethyl disulfide) associated with life. On Earth, these gases are produced by marine phytoplankton and bacteria.

Professor Madhusudhan shared his astonishment at the quantity of gas detected during a single observation window. "The amount of this gas in the atmosphere is estimated to be thousands of times greater than what exists on Earth. If the connection to life is real, then this planet would be teeming with life," he remarked.

Madhusudhan acknowledges that he still has a significant scientific mountain to climb if he wants to address one of the greatest questions in science. However, he believes that he and his team are on the right track.

"In decades to come, we may look back on this moment and understand that it was then that the possibility of a living universe became tangible. This could be a turning point when we suddenly find ourselves able to answer the fundamental question: are we alone in the universe?" he said.