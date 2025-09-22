Mother’s Day Celebrated in Belarus on October 14 – How to Surprise the Most Dear and Cherished?

Mother’s Day is a global celebration, yet each country observes it with its own traditions and on different dates. At its core, this holiday is a heartfelt expression of respect for maternal labor, a thank you for a mother’s care and love, an opportunity to strengthen family bonds, and a reminder of the enduring value of family life. In this article, you will learn about the history of the holiday, its significance, and some ideas on how to congratulate and what to give your mother.

Unlike International Women's Day on March 8th, which honors all women, Mother’s Day specifically focuses on the vital role of motherhood—from pregnant women to grandmothers.

The history of Mother’s Day in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) shares common roots. In most of these countries—Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan—Mother’s Day is a relatively young official holiday, established in the 1990s. This was driven by a desire to emphasize the high importance of motherhood and to revive cherished family traditions.

On July 30, 1996, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko issued Decree No. 277, officially establishing Mother’s Day on October 14th. This date was chosen deliberately—it coincides with the grand Orthodox celebration of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God, who is considered the protector and intercessor of all mothers. Thus, the holiday seamlessly integrated into the country’s cultural and spiritual traditions, gaining an even deeper meaning.

How to Congratulate Mom? Words That Warm the Heart!

Congratulating your mother on her special day is more than just words; it’s an opportunity to say "thank you" for everything. These greetings can be touching, humorous, or poetic. The most important thing is sincerity. Whether it’s a poem in a card or simple words spoken over the phone, what matters most is that they come from the heart. Here are some ideas to inspire you:

Short heartfelt greetings suitable for SMS or cards:

- "Dear Mom! On Mother’s Day, I want to say: you are my light and my support. Thank you for your love, which warms me throughout my life. Be happy!"

- "Happy holiday, Mom! May your days be filled with joy, health, and warmth from loved ones. You are the best in the world!"

- "Mommy, on this autumn day, October 14th, I congratulate you on Mother’s Day. Your care is my most precious gift. I love you dearly!"

- "Dear Mom! Thank you for everything: your patience, warm hands, faith in me, and endless support. I love you so much! You are my greatest person!"

Such words will make this holiday truly unforgettable!

What to Give on Mother’s Day? Ideas from the Heart and Soul!

A gift for Mother’s Day should be more than just an object—it’s a sign of attention and care. In 2025, considering the autumn date in Belarus, choose cozy and practical options. The key is to consider your mother’s interests: does she love cooking, relaxing, or traveling? Here’s a selection of ideas:

If you live far away or have a limited budget, the best gift is something made with love:

- Scrapbooking: Create an album of family photos with warm captions.

- Slideshow or video greeting: Compile video messages from all family members.

- Bake her favorite cake or cookies.

Gifts for comfort and coziness:

- A soft, warm blanket for cozy evenings on the sofa.

- A set of aromatic tea or coffee with a beautiful mug.

- A home robe or quality slippers.

Gifts for the soul and beauty:

- Spa certificate for a massage.

- Quality skincare cosmetics, perfumes, or creams.

- Tickets to the theater, a concert, or an art exhibition.

The most valuable gift you can give is spending the day together. Organize a family dinner, take a walk in the park, or watch an old favorite film. Instead of a material gift, offer your mother a memory—a moment shared.