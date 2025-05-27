President of Belarus: Russians Offer Belarus a "Good Share" of Work in Aircraft and Shipbuilding

"Well, you can ensure the dynamics. But we must prevent individual enterprises from performing poorly. That’s why industry is very important for us. But separately, this is shipbuilding and aviation. You, as vice-premier, know this topic. The Russians, thank them, offered us a good chunk of work in aircraft and shipbuilding—repair of ships and other tasks, small and medium-sized. Somewhere near Gomel—Mozyr and Pinsk had repair bases. Well, it seems we didn’t need that (in the past), not a naval power, some were cut, others sold for scrap. If there are volumes of work—people are still around, and we should think about starting work in these areas," said Alexander Lukashenko.