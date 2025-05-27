3.76 BYN
President of Belarus: Russians Offer Belarus a "Good Share" of Work in Aircraft and Shipbuilding
President Alexander Lukashenko stated that Russians offered Belarus a "good share" of work in the fields of aircraft and shipbuilding. He made this announcement while receiving a report from Petr Parhomchik, Chairman of the Brest Regional Executive Committee, reports BELTA.
The head of state specifically addressed the topic of industry, recalling that Petr Parhomchik, who has extensive experience in this area, was heading to the Brest region to clarify related issues.
"Good dynamics," – reported the regional leader.
"Well, you can ensure the dynamics. But we must prevent individual enterprises from performing poorly. That’s why industry is very important for us. But separately, this is shipbuilding and aviation. You, as vice-premier, know this topic. The Russians, thank them, offered us a good chunk of work in aircraft and shipbuilding—repair of ships and other tasks, small and medium-sized. Somewhere near Gomel—Mozyr and Pinsk had repair bases. Well, it seems we didn’t need that (in the past), not a naval power, some were cut, others sold for scrap. If there are volumes of work—people are still around, and we should think about starting work in these areas," said Alexander Lukashenko.