President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko urged to return to the Polesie development program. As it was said, it is necessary to restore final order on these lands

Immediately upon arrival in Polesie, Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the main thing: why he came to Pinsk District:

“We used to approach Polesie. And a program for the revival of Polesie was adopted. As with us officials, we move back and forth and that's it. They did something. But we should come back to this issue. And do not disperse the resources. I gave the government a command to concentrate on some major projects and send funds to them.”

Alexander Lukashenko stressed that, in general, the country should be put in full order within five years in order to leave it in good shape for the next generation, children. “And to do this, we need to put things in order where necessary,” the President said.

The President understood that Polesie was a unique region. And in order for life to start here with renewed vigor, we need a special program to develop it. It was launched at the suggestion of the Head of State in 2010. This involved caring for difficult reclaimed land, increasing its efficiency, a new level in agriculture and industry: a new granite line, the Turov dairy plant, the reconstruction of the Zhitkovichi plant, and much more. We have seriously improved social services to make it comfortable to live from Pinsk to Mozyr.

The President named the lands of Parokhonskoye farm, where a high level of management and social development has been achieved, as an example of how and what should be done. “It's clean and beautiful,” the head of state praised.

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that due to the warmer climate, it is necessary to cultivate new, more southern crops here. We should also think about introducing land irrigation technologies.

Alexander Lukashenko paid special attention to autumn field work and the sowing of winter crops, which is the key to the future harvest. He harshly warned about responsibility in this regard. Everyone plans to complete sowing by October 15, which is somewhat late. But the situation varies from region to region. For example, these works have been fully completed in the Brest Region. But there are questions about Vitebsk, Mogilev and Gomel regions.

Alexander Lukashenko:

“We will further strengthen our support to the village. We will increase housing. It is necessary to build housing where people need them for production, where people can work.”

According to the President, it is necessary to build rental housing for employees. This, along with a decent salary, is designed to create conditions for attracting specialists. But this approach does not negate the possibility of building private homes if people want it.

Lukashenko instructed to consider how to solve the problem of droughts in Belarus

At one time, the land reclamation efforts on these lands have yielded results: 80% of production is grown in drained areas. But the trouble came out of nowhere: they have been suffering from drought in recent years. Alexander Lukashenko said that he had already instructed specialists to think about what to do in this regard.

Communication with residents of the agricultural town of Parokhonsk

Since the residents of the agricultural town live in the south of the country, of course, they are concerned about the events in the border area. However, they see all the efforts of the Commander-in-Chief and the military to ensure security here. So as not to repeat the mistakes of the past, but to be ready for any development of events.

Alexander Lukashenko:

“We must understand that we are at the front: we are very close, there is a war going on behind the fence. Therefore, my main task is to prevent Belarus from getting involved in this fight, this war. Therefore, we are reacting to this as specialists, reacting silently, but making it clear that if God forbid, we will have to answer. There's something to answer.”

“Don't worry, we're not going to fight with Ukrainians. And they don't want to fight us: why should they need this “burden”? Why do we need it? Our people also live there. We will do everything we can to coexist peacefully with Ukraine. If that's what they want. The people want this, but so far they say that the Americans control the top of Ukraine,” the President stated. And if something needs to be decided, Zelensky immediately flies to Washington.

The President is convinced that the new US authorities will be concerned about problems within their country and they will have no time for Ukraine.

“Therefore, the Ukrainian leadership should start thinking and understand that they will first of all need to restore the country. With the help of people close to them, primarily Belarusians,” Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

Belarusians know better than anyone what war is. A local school installed an exhibition in memory of the victims of the Hitler genocide in order to preserve the memory. We remember, but the West wants to forget.

“First of all, they try to get into the head of a person, of us and reformat it. You can't think of it anymore, but it's easier for young people. That's why they (in the West - Ed.) want us to forget history. And we have a heroic story. We should not just remember it. We should be proud of this history. This is what we are doing,” the Belarusian leader noted.

According to the President, it all starts with something simple: first, it is necessary to develop a person's consumer behavior, and then rewrite history. “So they want to recode and reformat us. They want to make us different - people who don't remember their kindred. These are steps towards the main goal: they want to conquer us again and bring us to our knees. They want to force us to do what they need to do again in order to live at our expense,” Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.