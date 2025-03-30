3.82 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.21 BYN
Gymnastics
Grace Restored: Belarusian Gymnasts Reclaim the World Stage Beneath Their Own Flag and Anthem
In a moment of elegant vindication, the International Gymnastics Federation has become the latest global sporting body to sweep away every restriction once placed upon Belarusian and Russian athletes
International Gymnastics Federation cleared Belarusian athletes to compete without restrictions
Admission of athletes extends to rhythmic-sportive gymnastics, trampoline jumping, sport acrobatics and sport aerobics
Belarusian and Russian gymnasts admitted for European competitions
The European Union of Gymnastics has cleared Belarusian and Russian athletes for participation in the organization's tournaments as neutral athletes
Gornosko wins Spanish Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
Olympic medalist Gornosko took part in the tournament as part of the Ritmo club
Belarusian girls sweep podium at Grand Premium rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Spain
Belarusian athletes claimed the entire podium at the international event held in Spain
Belarusian Gymnast Daria Verenich Wins Four Gold Medals at Baku Tournament
Belarusian gymnast Daria Verenich has become a four-time winner at the international rhythmic gymnastics tournament AGF Trophy in Baku