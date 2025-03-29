Belarusian Gymnast Daria Verenich Wins Four Gold Medals at Baku Tournament

Belarusian gymnast Daria Verenich has become a four-time winner at the international rhythmic gymnastics tournament AGF Trophy in Baku, as reported by BELTA.

On March 30, the participants competed in the finals of various events. Verenich performed in three senior finals and emerged victorious in each: in the hoop (27.100 points), ribbon (27.450 points), and clubs (27.800 points). The day before, she had also secured gold in the all-around competition.