Belarusian girls sweep podium at Grand Premium rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Spain
Text by:Editorial office news.by
According to BELTA, citing the Belarusian Gymnastics Association's press service, Belarusian athletes claimed the entire podium at the international event held in Spain.
Seventeen senior competitors from nine countries participated in the all-around competition. The victory was secured by Darya Veronich with a total score of 108.400 points across four routines. Anastasia Salos took silver with 103.600 points, while Alina Rechkina earned bronze with 102.800 points. Additionally, in the prejunior category, Belarusian Vera Konopatskaya won the gold medal in the same discipline, scoring 92.250 points.
The finals for individual events will take place on June 28.