Gornosko wins Spanish Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
Belarusian Alina Gornosko has won the Spanish Club Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, BELTA reports citing the press service of the Belarusian Gymnastics Association.
Olympic medalist Gornosko took part in the tournament as part of the Ritmo club, the championship finals were held in Santander. Alina performed in the ball and clubs exercises and made a significant contribution to the final success, scoring more than 30 points in both events. The Ritmo team won a convincing victory in the overall standings, beating their closest rivals by more than 8 points.
Earlier this season, Alina Gornosko won gold in the French Club Championships. In addition, our Daria Tkacheva also took to the Spanish carpet and took the 5th place as part of the Almaro Burjasso club.