Belarusian and Russian gymnasts admitted for European competitions

The European Union of Gymnastics has cleared Belarusian and Russian athletes for participation in the organization's tournaments as neutral athletes.

The decision was made by a majority. 27 delegates voted in favor of reinstating their competitive status, while 15 voted against.

As a reminder, the Union comprises five disciplines: rhythmic and artistic gymnastics, trampoline, acrobatics, and aerobics. Our athletes now have a chance to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The Union's decision comes into effect on January 1, 2026.

