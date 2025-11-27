3.72 BYN
Belarusian and Russian gymnasts admitted for European competitions
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The European Union of Gymnastics has cleared Belarusian and Russian athletes for participation in the organization's tournaments as neutral athletes.
The decision was made by a majority. 27 delegates voted in favor of reinstating their competitive status, while 15 voted against.
As a reminder, the Union comprises five disciplines: rhythmic and artistic gymnastics, trampoline, acrobatics, and aerobics. Our athletes now have a chance to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The Union's decision comes into effect on January 1, 2026.