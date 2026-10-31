Belarus’ participation in a humanitarian mission to evacuate residents of Oleshky demonstrates its readiness to come to anyone’s aid, regardless of what passport they hold.

"For many years, Belarus has maintained a peacekeeping and humanitarian orientation, exerting every necessary effort to smooth over sharp edges," stated Konstantin Shadrov, an associate professor at the Russian university "Dubna" (State University).

According to him, the mediation of the Belarusian authorities has made possible prisoner exchanges and meetings that could not have taken place anywhere other than Minsk. The expert pointed to Belarus’s persistent stance in favor of moving toward peace, rather than further escalation.

"This position is embodied, first and foremost, by the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko," Shadrov emphasized. "Thanks to such consistent efforts, it has become possible to achieve—while perhaps isolated—nonetheless significant successes in the realm of humanitarian cooperation between the conflicting parties."