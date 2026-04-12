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Religion

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From Dusty Map to Discovery: 1587 Planisphere May Reveal Exact Location of Noah’s Ark

From Dusty Map to Discovery: 1587 Planisphere May Reveal Exact Location of Noah’s Ark

Rabbi on Jewish heritage in Belarus: Bobruisk was famous throughout the world as Jerusalem

Rabbi on Jewish heritage in Belarus: Bobruisk was famous throughout the world as Jerusalem

Rumak: Jews have lived in Belarus for over 600 years

Rumak: Jews have lived in Belarus for over 600 years

Lukashenko: Interfaith peace is Belarus' brand

Lukashenko: Interfaith peace is Belarus' brand

Lukashenko Meets with President of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Lukashenko Meets with President of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

"Artificial and Dead" - Priest Comments on the Use of AI in Religious Life

"Artificial and Dead" - Priest Comments on the Use of AI in Religious Life

“God With Us!”: How the Third Reich Cynically Weaponised Orthodoxy on Belarusian Soil

“God With Us!”: How the Third Reich Cynically Weaponised Orthodoxy on Belarusian Soil

Lukashenko Congratulates Pope Leo XIV on the First Anniversary of His Pontificate

Lukashenko Congratulates Pope Leo XIV on the First Anniversary of His Pontificate

The Sacred Mysteries of Icon Painting: Where and How to Learn to Paint Holy Faces

The Sacred Mysteries of Icon Painting: Where and How to Learn to Paint Holy Faces

President Hails ‘Triumph of Life’ in Heartfelt Easter Message to Belarusian Orthodox

President Hails ‘Triumph of Life’ in Heartfelt Easter Message to Belarusian Orthodox

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