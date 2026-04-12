3.84 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.20 BYN
Religion
From Dusty Map to Discovery: 1587 Planisphere May Reveal Exact Location of Noah’s Ark
From Dusty Archive to Discovery: 1587 Planisphere May Reveal Exact Location of Noah’s Ark
Rabbi on Jewish heritage in Belarus: Bobruisk was famous throughout the world as Jerusalem
Bobruisk is a city with a rich Jewish history and traditions
Rumak: Jews have lived in Belarus for over 600 years
Belarus is a country where representatives of dozens of nationalities and faiths have lived in peace and harmony for centuries
Lukashenko: Interfaith peace is Belarus' brand
Meeting between Alexander Lukashenko and Franklin Graham
Lukashenko Meets with President of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
Lukashenko Meets with the President of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
"Artificial and Dead" - Priest Comments on the Use of AI in Religious Life
Orthodoxy is extremely negative about attempts to introduce artificial intelligence into the sacred spheres of church life
“God With Us!”: How the Third Reich Cynically Weaponised Orthodoxy on Belarusian Soil
22 June 1941. Ignoring all treaties and trampling the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, Nazi Germany unleashed a sudden, devastating assault on the cities and borders of the Soviet Union without a declaration of war
Lukashenko Congratulates Pope Leo XIV on the First Anniversary of His Pontificate
The President wished the Pope good health, spiritual strength, fortitude, and success in his lofty mission
The Sacred Mysteries of Icon Painting: Where and How to Learn to Paint Holy Faces
On April 12, Orthodox believers celebrate the Resurrection of Christ
President Hails ‘Triumph of Life’ in Heartfelt Easter Message to Belarusian Orthodox
In a message steeped in reverence and warmth, President Alexander Lukashenko has extended sincere congratulations to the Orthodox Christians of Belarus on the radiant feast of Christ’s Resurrection