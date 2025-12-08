3.84 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.20 BYN
Transport
Remaining Lithuanian Trucks to Leave Belarus in May
According to Vladimir Orlovsky, Chairman of the State Customs Committee, nearly 1,700 Lithuanian vehicles have left Belarus so far, with just over 200 remaining
Karelia is a must-see destination: a direct flight from Minsk to Petrozavodsk to be launched in May
Karelia is a must-see destination: a direct flight from Minsk to Petrozavodsk will launch in May
Three new subway stations will open in Minsk within the five-year period
Minsk plans to open three new subway stations within the five-year period, according to Minsk Subway Director Alexei Shilov.
Flydubai Resumes Daily Flights Between Minsk and Dubai on February 1
Flydubai Resumes Daily Flights Between Minsk and Dubai on February 1
Latvia to Suspend All Bus Services to Belarus
Latvia will suspend all bus services to Belarus
Belarus to Build 200 Ultra-Fast Chargers for Electric Cars
A total of 330 electric vehicle charging stations are planned to be built during 2026
Minsk Airport staff deploys all resources to clear airfield area
Minsk National Airport is operating normally, continuing to cope with the aftermath of the severe weather
New Era for Belavia: Where Belarusians Can Fly in 2026
A new era for Belavia
State Border Committee: Over 1,800 Trucks Waiting at EU Border
State Border Committee: Over 1,800 Trucks Waiting at EU Border
Belavia Resumes Regular Flights from Minsk to Tel Aviv
Starting January 8, the Belarusian airline will resume regular flights from Minsk to Tel Aviv