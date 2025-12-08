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Remaining Lithuanian Trucks to Leave Belarus in May

Remaining Lithuanian Trucks to Leave Belarus in May

Karelia is a must-see destination: a direct flight from Minsk to Petrozavodsk to be launched in May

Karelia is a must-see destination: a direct flight from Minsk to Petrozavodsk to be launched in May

Three new subway stations will open in Minsk within the five-year period

Three new subway stations will open in Minsk within the five-year period

Flydubai Resumes Daily Flights Between Minsk and Dubai on February 1

Flydubai Resumes Daily Flights Between Minsk and Dubai on February 1

Latvia to Suspend All Bus Services to Belarus

Latvia to Suspend All Bus Services to Belarus

Belarus to Build 200 Ultra-Fast Chargers for Electric Cars

Belarus to Build 200 Ultra-Fast Chargers for Electric Cars

Minsk Airport staff deploys all resources to clear airfield area

Minsk Airport staff deploys all resources to clear airfield area

New Era for Belavia: Where Belarusians Can Fly in 2026

New Era for Belavia: Where Belarusians Can Fly in 2026

State Border Committee: Over 1,800 Trucks Waiting at EU Border

State Border Committee: Over 1,800 Trucks Waiting at EU Border

Belavia Resumes Regular Flights from Minsk to Tel Aviv

Belavia Resumes Regular Flights from Minsk to Tel Aviv

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