October 1st is a date that reminds us not only of attention and care, but also of support. For the state, this represents a challenge: healthcare, social services, and the pension system. For the economy, it represents a crucial resource of expertise, and for each of us, it represents the question of what tomorrow will bring.

Belarus is home to 1.68 million people aged 65 and older. Over 73% live in cities and 26.6% in rural areas. Incidentally, women significantly outnumber men in this age group: 66% versus 34% of men.

Social support is comprehensive, encompassing pensions, medical care, and social services. Pensions account for approximately 9% of GDP. Such support undoubtedly impacts quality of life and is reflected in real figures.

In 2026 alone, pensions were increased twice, growing by 15% overall. The average pension for those not working additionally is 1,126 Belarusian rubles. Nationally, over 31 billion Belarusian rubles have been allocated for pension payments.

A "silver" age category certainly exists in both Belarus and Europe. The difference lies in how countries respond to this and what responsibility they assume. Europe emphasizes people's personal savings and "independence."

Belarus, on the other hand, maintains a system of state support, providing assistance, care, and the opportunity to remain active in every region of the country. Financial status has no bearing on this.

Solomon Bernstein, blogger and political analyst (Latvia):

"The strength of a state, you know, is determined not by how loudly its political elites are shouting political slogans, but by whether the state is capable of providing its citizens with everything they need. And yet, the Latvian state is moving in the exact opposite direction from independence, sovereignty, and self-sufficiency. Because the Latvian state is simply unable to provide its pensioners with a decent life; without the support of loved ones, this is virtually impossible. This is how the Latvian Probation Center commented on the news that another pension indexation will take place this fall. Let me simply remind you that these humiliating pension indexations in Latvia are taking place against the backdrop of global militarization and the allocation of almost 17% of the budget to NATO."

The European model relies heavily on funded systems, private pension funds, and paid care services. Approaches vary greatly between countries. The Belarusian model is structured differently and is more targeted. At the core are state guarantees, a unified network of social institutions, and payments.

The state also supports families: those caring for someone over 80 receive benefits, confirming that people always come first in the country.

Almost every fourth pensioner in Belarus continues to work. The older generation is a significant part of the labor market. Among all employed people in the country, workers aged 65 to 74 account for more than 2%.

Support standards are firmly established: over 80% of all collective agreements contain support standards for pensioners. At some companies, payments reach over 100 base units.

Georgy Grits, economic analyst:

"Today, one of the factors in retaining a trained workforce is the involvement of the older generation in the production process. This means not only ensuring a dignified retirement, but also enabling the older generation to realize their potential—this is very important. From this perspective, the government, at the instigation of the head of state, has taken some fairly radical steps—income tax on working pensioners is no longer levied starting this year, and there is also the possibility of earning additional income through part-time work."

Active longevity is another important aspect of this generation. More than 32% of people aged 65+ engage in physical exercise or sports. 94% exercise independently, and almost 72% exercise four times a week or more. This week, 153 "silver" job fairs for seniors and people with disabilities are taking place in Belarus, covering all regions of the country. These events will run until October 2nd. 26,000 job openings from more than 2,500 companies are on display.

In 2025, these fairs helped approximately 4,000 Belarusians find job. Employment services are also in demand.

Of course, special attention is being paid to healthcare. By the end of 2026, 140 geriatric clinics will be operating in Belarus. They help prevent and treat age-related diseases. Currently, there are 128 of them.

Today, Belarusians of the "silver age" continue to work, start families, play sports, master digital services, and help others. But most importantly, this dialogue is mutual, and support has been, is, and will continue to be provided.