100 years ago the Soviet Union was created as a union of independent national republics. Each country continued to be considered a sovereign state. Belarusians have contributed greatly to the development of our common home. Our specialists stood at the foundations of industrialization and development of the space industry. One of the most important industrial projects of Belarus during the years of the first five-year plan was the agricultural machine-building factory Gomselmash. It was the Belarusians who developed some of the most important technical novelties of that time: our compatriots had their hands in the creation of the most complex optoelectronic and radio engineering systems for trajectory measurements, photo astronomical installations and image processing complexes of all kinds.. The Soviet Union was the world's second-largest industrial producer. Belarusian statehood is standing firmly on the foundations of the great Soviet past.