On July 10, 1994, Alexander Lukashenko became first President of independent Belarus

On this day, July 10, 1994, Alexander Lukashenko won the second round of the presidential election, becoming the first President of independent Belarus! On the eve of the vote, this political figure was not considered by experts as a serious competitor. However, a few months later the same people called what happened an "electoral revolution". Ordinary Belarusians, tired of the economic crisis and severely experiencing the collapse of the USSR, decided to express their distrust of the ruling elites in this way. Besides, Alexander Lukashenko promised to restore order in the country. And he still keeps his word!