115th anniversary of Belarusian sculptor Andrei Bembel

He is one of the rare artists whose skills were appreciated at the very beginning of his creative career. Among his famous works are high reliefs at the Officers' House in Minsk, bas-reliefs in Bolshoi Theater and at the Yanka Kupala Theater. He also successfully worked in monumental sculpture. The participants of the Great Patriotic War, heroic and romantic images became the main theme in the last years of his life. In 1954, Bembel created a bronze relief for the Victory Monument in Minsk. The artist's name is also associated with the creation of the Brest Hero Fortress memorial complex, and the famous Barrow of Glory became a real masterpiece of the master.