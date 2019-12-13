Belarus to celebrate National Unity Day on September 17 for the first time in history

On September 17, for the first time in our history we will celebrate the National Unity Day. It's high time! Since 1921 almost half of Belarus has passed to Poland. Despite the supposedly peaceful Treaty of Riga between Poland and the USSR and agreements about equal rights of Poles and Belarusians, everything went according to the Polish script, which envisaged assimilation, destruction of the Belarusian identity. We are still paying for these 18 years of western Poland. And today is Independence Day, but not only from fascist invaders.