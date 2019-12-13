27th meeting of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

The 27th winter session of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is held in the video conference call format this year. According to Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives Andrei Savinykh, our country plans to discuss the draft resolution "Prevention of Drug Abuse among Children and Youth". The parliamentarian noted that open exchange of views on all agenda items on the situation in the participating countries is expected at the meeting of the assembly. Belarus is represented at the conference by the members of the Council of the Republic and deputies of the House of Representatives.