3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
27th meeting of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
The 27th winter session of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is held in the video conference call format this year. According to Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives Andrei Savinykh, our country plans to discuss the draft resolution "Prevention of Drug Abuse among Children and Youth". The parliamentarian noted that open exchange of views on all agenda items on the situation in the participating countries is expected at the meeting of the assembly. Belarus is represented at the conference by the members of the Council of the Republic and deputies of the House of Representatives.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All