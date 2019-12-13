EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ministry of Internal Affairs veteran organization turns 30

Belarus continues to honor the older generation of law enforcement agencies. The celebrations are dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the public organization of veterans of the internal affairs bodies and internal troops. Today it has over 27,000 members. These are the people who fought against gangsters in the '90s, monitored the order in the 2000s, and now pass the experience to the younger generation, which expresses its sincere gratitude for their knowledge and experience.

If in the early 90s we were thinking how to defeat gangsters, now we are thinking how to develop our system, thanks to the foundation that was created by our veterans, so that enterprises worked, so that children smiled, and the elderly were satisfied with the life and the social sphere that we have. So today's event on the one hand is a summary of the past, and on the other, it is a look into the future.
Sergei Khomenko, Deputy Interior Minister of Belarus

The MIA cherishes traditions and is reverent about its symbols. In honor of the anniversary date, the leaders of veteran organizations of the region were presented with banners and special awards from the Ministry.

