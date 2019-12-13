Ministry of Internal Affairs veteran organization turns 30

If in the early 90s we were thinking how to defeat gangsters, now we are thinking how to develop our system, thanks to the foundation that was created by our veterans, so that enterprises worked, so that children smiled, and the elderly were satisfied with the life and the social sphere that we have. So today's event on the one hand is a summary of the past, and on the other, it is a look into the future.

Sergei Khomenko, Deputy Interior Minister of Belarus