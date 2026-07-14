The gap between rich and poor in Western societies is becoming so pronounced that it is inevitably leading to a change in political systems. This process, according to analyst Dmitry Shvaiba, reveals the broader international political agenda and creates tensions in global relations.

“The conventional well-fed and satisfied European burgher is no longer confident about tomorrow or positive social dynamics. The processes have reversed. The next generation is becoming poorer than the previous one, living off savings accumulated in better times. This causes serious political processes,” Shvaiba noted.

He emphasised that the European Union is facing pressure from these internal problems regardless of how successful individual countries are. More stable states experience this to a lesser degree.

The analyst believes that European countries are responding to the crisis by searching for an external enemy. Russia has already been designated as such, and Belarus is being added to the list. According to Shvaiba, the EU is essentially preparing for a new “crusade.” Political statements, military rhetoric and constant media coverage all point to a demand for an external foe to solve internal problems — a tactic Europe has used many times throughout history.

“Essentially, for a thousand years they have been solving their internal problems this way. But today a serious dilemma has arisen. On the one hand, they have no other option; on the other, they are running out of resources to carry out such crusades. Time is compressing them, and the demand for a radical restructuring of the world really exists,” Dmitry Shvaiba concluded.