A Northern Route for Belarusian Potash: How Murmansk Port Is Reshaping Logistics

With established logistics chains disrupted and sea freight through the Baltic and Black seas facing heightened risks, Murmansk Commercial Seaport is opening new opportunities for Belarusian cargo. Its setting may be harsh and cold, but the port is welcoming to partners. What makes Russia’s northernmost ice-free port distinctive—and what could it offer Belarus?

The idea of building a port on the exposed coast of the Kola Bay, where icy waves and biting winds sweep in from the Arctic, took shape during the First World War. With the Black and Baltic seas blockaded, the Allies needed a reliable route for delivering military supplies: direct access to the Arctic Ocean. The port that emerged from that effort remains strategically important to Russia today.

Direct access to the world’s oceans

Murmansk Port lies on the Kola Bay, which remains ice-free year-round thanks to the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. It is also a deep-water port with direct access to the open ocean, allowing it to receive Capesize vessels—large bulk carriers with a capacity of around 180,000 tonnes.

The Northern Sea Route: a more secure option

That geography offers significant advantages, starting with reliability. With the security situation in the Black Sea unsettled and sanctions-related pressures creating economic risks for Baltic shipping, Murmansk offers an alternative route for delivering cargo to customers on schedule.

The port has also broadened its capabilities. Once focused almost exclusively on coal, it has developed into a transport hub for a range of cargoes.

“We can handle all kinds of cargo: chemical fertilisers, ore, raw materials, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and containerised goods. We are able to manage both exports and imports, and are ready to offer our clients the most favourable terms,” says Pavel Oleinik, executive director of Murmansk Commercial Seaport.

The port had previously handled small consignments of Russian potash. Belarusian shipments, however, required a different approach because of their scale. In March this year, when the Baltic froze, the port had to accommodate 100,000 tonnes of Belarusian potash at short notice. A specially designed hopper was built for the job.

A purpose-built solution for Belarusian potash

“There is nothing like this hopper elsewhere in Russia. It has a capacity of 75 tonnes. We brought the 100-tonne Vityaz crane over from the commercial port. It lifts the railcars and tips the cargo into the hopper, from where it moves along a series of conveyors and is loaded onto ships,” says Andrei Riznichenko, production director at Murmansk Commercial Seaport. “This was our first experience handling Belarusian potash. The vessels carried 50,000 tonnes each—not every berth can accommodate that.”

Murmansk Port’s capacity

Murmansk Commercial Seaport has 15 berths, with depths of up to 18.5 metres. It is also home to the only mineral-fertiliser handling terminal in Russia’s Arctic zone. The terminal has an annual capacity of more than eight million tonnes, alongside nearly 60,000 square metres of covered warehouse space. Its total storage capacity is 150,000 tonnes.

“One warehouse holds 18,000 tonnes. Under favourable conditions, we can load 12,000 tonnes onto a vessel in a day, so we can clear the warehouse in about a day and a half,” says Sergei Kulikov, deputy production director of Murmansk Bulk Terminal.

Plans for a Belarusian terminal

For now, the Murmansk route serves as a strategic backup for Belarusian exports. Belarus is planning a major project at the port: a dedicated terminal for handling potash fertilisers and petroleum products. An agreement has been signed and a legal entity established. Work is now focused on a key challenge—moving cargo by rail over a distance of more than 2,000 kilometres.

“The issue is now a technical and economic one. We need to identify the work required along the railway route, estimate the cost, determine how it could be carried out and establish the sources of funding. That is the part of the work we are beginning now,” says Artem Kuksa, first deputy minister for Arctic Development and the Economy of Murmansk Region.

If the parties can agree on mutually beneficial solutions, Belarusian cargo could begin arriving at the port as early as 2028.