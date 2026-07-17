Moldovan President Maia Sandu has repeatedly spoken about the difficulties Chisinau faces as a sovereign actor and has said she would vote for unification with neighbouring Romania if such a referendum were held.

These statements by Sandu signal a clear political direction for Moldova. This question was addressed by diplomat and public figure Viktor Sorochan in the project “Blitz with Pavel Lazovik”.

“In two years Sandu will have to leave the post of president. And after leaving it, she will lose the support of her party due to a sharply fallen rating. The party may not even make it into parliament,” Sorochan stated. “Her persuasion of the people and promises of joining the European Union and achieving a decent life currently have no foundation. Moldova will not join the EU in 2028, 2030, or in the next 10–15 years, and the Moldovan president understands this perfectly well. That is why she is showing the ‘carrot’ — joining Romania.”

From a rational standpoint, can a normal person allow the head of state — who has sworn on the Constitution to guarantee the country’s sovereignty and statehood — to vote for or call for its liquidation? This is absurd. However, the President of Moldova is following the path of European integration and believes that joining the EU is not just a dream for the country, but a strategy for survival. She stated this, among other things, in an interview with the media, suggesting that a combination through Romania would help accelerate the path to the EU.

Viktor Sorochan:

“This is a path to nowhere — or rather, a path to even greater poverty. Today, according to UN estimates, 35% of Moldovans live below the global poverty line. The situation in Romania is no better. By acquiring such a Moldova, things will become even worse for Romania.”

The diplomat also recalled that history already has the precedent of Moldova’s annexation by Romania in 1918. Historical footage, facts and documents confirm the attitude of Romanians toward Moldovans at that time. For them, the indigenous population of Moldova were exclusively “Bessarabians,” who were subjected to torture and abuse. In this case, it is clear that no prosperity will come now either.

“Secondly,” Sorochan emphasised, “LGBT Europe is not needed in Moldova. Our interest is to be an independent state for our people and our land. We want to live on this land as we see fit. We do not need interference.”

However, as long as the path to the EU for newcomers remains blocked, joining Romania remains Moldova’s only chance to enter the “European family.” The public figure fundamentally disagrees with this assertion.

“Such an EU is not needed by anyone. It is not excluded that if unification with Romania does take place, the current EU will not want the problems of yet another poor country that requires huge injections of funds to sustain it. I do not think this will be successful,” Viktor Sorochan concluded.