PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

А. Belyaev: Poland pursuing militarization policy

Poland is pulling military equipment to our borders including 250 Abrams tanks. The fighting machines will be bought from the United States. The actions of official Warsaw towards Belarus can be assessed as aggressive and unfriendly. This opinion was shared with us by political scientist Alexey Belyaev. However, Poland has been striving for militarization for a long time and is in favor of creation of a permanent military base with the help of the Americans.

We see that the Baltic States and Poland behave quite strangely enough opposing themselves to the central countries of the European continent. Today their position makes some countries like Germany propose to exclude Poland so that it did not create any new threats for them, did not create any provocations within the EU. This was a traditional, historical policy of Poland in relation to Belarus, which was very aggressive and biased. It is not the right mood for dialogue.
Alexeyi Belyaev, political scientist, associate professor of political science department of BSEU

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All