А. Belyaev: Poland pursuing militarization policy

We see that the Baltic States and Poland behave quite strangely enough opposing themselves to the central countries of the European continent. Today their position makes some countries like Germany propose to exclude Poland so that it did not create any new threats for them, did not create any provocations within the EU. This was a traditional, historical policy of Poland in relation to Belarus, which was very aggressive and biased. It is not the right mood for dialogue.

Alexeyi Belyaev, political scientist, associate professor of political science department of BSEU