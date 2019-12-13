А. Lukashenko: the Belarusian army is able to withstand any modern threat

The Belarusian army is capable of withstanding any modern threats. And its officers are the mainstay of the state security. Our President said it today while honoring the graduates from military higher educational establishments and the top officer corps.



By tradition, in early July, right after the main holiday of the country, the head of state meets with the military elite. It is a sign of special respect for the officer corps. There are military servicemen, law enforcers, reconnaissance officers, border guards and rescuers in one room. Tomorrow they will already be facing difficult tasks, ensuring security, each in his own field. And they are all an example to others.





The occasion for today's meeting is solemn. But at the same time it is an opportunity to identify the main thing in ensuring national security. Threats of the modern world constantly test us. Today Alexander Lukashenko reminded us of the complexity of the current situation. The international security structure has in fact been destroyed, the geopolitical tension between the East and the West is growing, and our country is under attack. This means that everyone in uniform has to be on their guard, regardless of the agency they represent.



The national security system has stood the test of last year. The national security system withstood the tests of the past year. Alexander Lukashenko points out that we have one of the strongest armies in the region. Even our opponents admit that. But the main value is the staff, for whom the defense of their country and home has become the meaning of life. A tough test of the men in uniform was passed last year. This sets the bar high. Maintaining it is one of our main tasks.

