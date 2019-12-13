А. Lukashenko: A man of labor has always been and will always be the main support of the state

The honored people of the country were awarded today in the Palace of Independence. President Alexander Lukashenko presented state awards to industrialists, builders, rural workers, teachers, personalities of culture. Afterwards, the head of state answered the most urgent questions of journalists. On what conditions is Belarus ready to hold the elections? And how did the President respond to the application to the German Prosecutor's Office?

The fact that it was held on the eve of the sacral event for all Belarusians, the Great Victory Day, added a deep sense to the ceremony of presentation of state awards. Undoubtedly, the contribution of these people to the development of the country would not have been possible without the historical achievements of our ancestors. The generation of victors gave us an opportunity to create and build under a peaceful sky. Of course, it is not appropriate to compare the events of the war years with today's challenges. Nonetheless, neither the pandemic nor the attempts to "swing" the situation in the country have influenced the development of Belarus. We are not ashamed before our Heroes, our veterans. We did not stop for a minute and we defended our sovereignty.

The presentation of state awards is one of the most pleasant missions for the President. After all, our people are the most valuable asset. They are the national treasure of the country. They create its image, so that people talked about us and our achievements more often: delicious products, high-tech equipment, scientific developments.

The greatest value is that each of us lives in a peaceful country, can concentrate on professional tasks and raise our children, knowing that we are safe. People in uniform are responsible for the peace and tranquility of 24/7. They have an incredible job on their shoulders: defense of our sovereignty.