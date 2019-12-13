A. Lukashenko: Ensure the normal functioning of the transport industry despite sanctions and air blockade

Alexander Lukashenko demands to ensure the normal functioning of the transport industry despite sanctions and air blockade.

The President received the Head of the Ministry of Transport and the relevant Deputy Prime Minister with a report. The industry plays an important role in the Belarusian economy. And the transit status of the country contributes to the profitability of this area. Belarus should take advantage of its geographical position and earn money despite external pressure. This year it is more difficult than usual.

In May, flights of European air carriers were suspended over Belarus. Belavia was forced to suspend flights to many western destinations. The sanctions also affected the implementation of important infrastructure projects. But Alexander Lukashenko is sure: this provides for opportunities!