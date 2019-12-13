PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
А. Lukashenko explained why they decided not to declare September 17 day off

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko explained why Belarus decided not to declare September 17, the new national holiday, National Unity Day, a day off. As the head of the state Alexander Lukashenko stated, "I've traveled to many countries. There are not so many days off anywhere."

