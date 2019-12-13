A. Lukashenko: School cannot be outside politics

The education system is to be rebooted in Belarus. This task was set by the President, addressing the participants of the Republican Pedagogical Council. About a thousand teachers from all over the country became delegates. Alexander Lukashenko noted the growing role of the teacher. The events of the past year made us take a fresh look at the teacher's mission. Its importance in the fate of the people and the country has increased many times over. The President is sure: there is no state without a teacher. And he instructed to put things in order at the school. And this will become the main standard in education in the future. In general, the whole next year will be devoted to improving the national education system. As for the content of school programs, the President instructed to complete all experiments with textbooks, especially since they will not be replaced by any gadgets. It is necessary to increase the prestige of blue-collar occupations. The President called this task a strategic one, and also called for the development of a single standard for schools, from the organization of lessons to the appearance of students and teachers. Many important decisions will be confirmed by the updated Education Code, which will soon be adopted by the Parliament. But first, all fundamental innovations will once again be brought up for discussion at the level of the President.