А. Lukashenko highly appreciates Zapad-2021 exercise
All units successfully accomplished the tasks of the joint Belarusian-Russian exercise Zapad-2021. This conclusion was made by the Commander-in-Chief of the exercise. Alexander Lukashenko personally observed the maneuvers that took place On September 12 at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training range near Baranovichi. The challenges of the present time and the situation around, including the unfriendly relations and the sanctions policy of the West, force us to keep our powder dry. Alexander Lukashenko later told journalists: We are not aiming our missiles at neighboring countries. We are getting ready to defend our own land. He also announced further plans for military cooperation with Russia. They were discussed the other day in the Kremlin at a meeting with Putin.
President names conditions for conversation with the West
President also spoke about the migration crisis on the European border. Alexander Lukashenko made it clear: any dialogue with the West is out of the question until the sanctions are lifted. And all attempts to put pressure upon us, through the allied partners, are certainly not conducive to rapprochement.
A. Lukashenko announced his upcoming meetings with V. Putin
Alexander Lukashenko also said that they would be further meetings with the Russian leader this year. Vladimir Putin will arrive in Minsk on October 15 for the CIS summit and a meeting of the Supreme State Council.
