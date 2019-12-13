А. Lukashenko highly appreciates Zapad-2021 exercise

All units successfully accomplished the tasks of the joint Belarusian-Russian exercise Zapad-2021. This conclusion was made by the Commander-in-Chief of the exercise. Alexander Lukashenko personally observed the maneuvers that took place On September 12 at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training range near Baranovichi. The challenges of the present time and the situation around, including the unfriendly relations and the sanctions policy of the West, force us to keep our powder dry. Alexander Lukashenko later told journalists: We are not aiming our missiles at neighboring countries. We are getting ready to defend our own land. He also announced further plans for military cooperation with Russia. They were discussed the other day in the Kremlin at a meeting with Putin.