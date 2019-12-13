Abu-Bekir Shabanovich on terrorist attack in Moscow Region: These are not humans, they cannot be Muslims

Belarusians mourn together with the Russians. Today, in connection with the terrorist attack in the Moscow Region, a book of condolences has been opened at the Russian Embassy. Officials have been coming there since morning to express their compassion and sympathy. In addition, Belarusians can send condolences to the address of the Embassy by mail or electronically. The letter will reach every addressee and will be read," said the diplomatic mission.

Mufti Abu-Bekir Shabanovich, chairman of the Muslim religious association in Belarus:

"We do not imagine that these are Muslims, we imagine that these are subhumans. They can't be Muslims. The Muslim religious association in the Republic of Belarus is literally with the whole population grieving over this."