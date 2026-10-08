Active Phase of “Eurasia-Antiterror 2026” Opens in Minsk

The Active Phase of the “Eurasia-Antiterror 2026” Exercise Is Under Way in Minsk

The second day of a large-scale counter-terrorism forum is under way in Minsk. On 8 October, participants will see the most spectacular part — the exercise “Eurasia-Antiterror 2026.” Special units from six countries will practice joint action to eliminate terrorist threats at infrastructure sites.

Since early morning, a crew from Pervy Informatsionny and journalists from various countries have been working near the Chizhovka-Arena in Minsk. This is where the active phase of the international exercise begins, with special units from six states taking part together in a single formation for the first time — Belarus, Russia, China, Iran, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

As journalists note, the work of special units usually stays off camera: in the news it passes dryly, at best in operational summaries. On 8 October, media representatives have a rare chance to see it all with their own eyes.

Participants in the forum, which opened the day before, have already arrived at the site. They are now in the hall where a briefing is being held and the results of the first stage of the exercise are being summed up. The active phase will begin after 10:00.

According to the organizers, this is a unique operation: for the first time, units from six countries will work together, in formation. Commanders are oriented toward using all of their national experience and knowledge, and toward introducing new techniques.

The program is dense and close to the realities of today. The scenario includes classic elements: a hostage-taking and a rescue, a mass shooting, the seizure of a motor vehicle. An episode of work on the water, using drones, will also be shown. New equipment and weapons will be employed.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall showed that one must be ready for literally anything — which is precisely why exercises of this kind have particular importance.